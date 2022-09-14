Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Wednesday visited BJP councillor Meena Devi Purohit at a hospital where she was admitted after suffering head injuries during the saffron party's march to West Bengal secretariat, Nabanna, a day earlier.

BJP's state unit president Sukanta Majumdar also visited her at the hospital here.

"She has suffered an injury on her head and I wished her speedy recovery," Hakim told reporters after visiting Purohit, a Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor.

He also said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has enquired about the BJP councillor's health.

Hakim, also the state urban development and municipal affairs minister, said he came to visit an injured person and does not want to go into what happened during the BJP's march to 'Nabanna' programme on Tuesday.

BJP supporters and the police clashed at different places during the programme.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought stringent action from the Kolkata Police against its male officers who allegedly assaulted Purohit and an FIR against them.

The NCW said it came across a video clip on Twitter, in which the senior BJP leader was seen getting brutally assaulted by male police officers during the mega “Nabanna Cholo” (march to the state secretariat) rally taken out by the saffron party against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Majumdar visited Purohit along with BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and MLA Agnimitra Paul and also spoke to the attending doctor to enquire about her health.

The BJP state president said he also spoke over the phone to an injured assistant commissioner of police who was injured in the clashes.

