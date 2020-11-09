Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro will increase the number of daily trains on weekdays by 25 per cent from November 11, an official said here on Monday.

As part of the Metro Railway's efforts ensure a smooth and hassle-free ride for passengers, trains would be made available every seven minutes during the morning and evening peak hours, the official said.

A total of 190 trains will be operated daily on weekdays from November 11, with 95 trains in each direction in the north-south corridor of the Metro Railway, its spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Services from Dum Dum in the north and Kavi Subhash in the south will begin from 8 am and the last train from these two stations will leave at 9 pm, she said

