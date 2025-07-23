Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata has upgraded one of the oldest power sub-stations on the Blue Line from 11 KV to 33 KV, marking a major step toward modernising its power supply infrastructure, a Metro spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The sub-station at Belgachia, on the Dakshineshwar-New Garia (Kavi Subhash), was replaced by a new 33 KV traction sub-station with gas-insulated switch-gear on July 22.

General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers of Metro Railway were present at the programme, the spokesperson said.

"It will improve reliability by reducing the number of switchgear/equipment. Distribution loss in cables will also be reduced due to power distribution in higher voltage," he added.

Using 12-pulse rectifiers, the upgraded system will also reduce core losses in transformers, further enhancing efficiency.

The upgrade is expected to generate savings of approximately Rs 350 crore for the Blue Line through reduced equipment replacement costs and capitalised energy savings, the official added.

"It is to be noted that the entire upgrade work has been done without affecting normal Metro services. Soon, the traction sub-station at Dumdum will also be upgraded," he said.

