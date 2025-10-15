Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 15 (ANI): Kolkata Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl with whom he was in a relationship, resulting in her pregnancy, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, a resident of Garden Reach in South 24 Parganas district, was apprehended in front of his residence on October 13 at 2 a m.

The official said that the case was initially registered on September 28 at South Port Police Station after a complaint was received via e-mail from the girl's father, alleging that the accused, who was in a relationship with the victim, had sexually assaulted his 15-year-old daughter at multiple locations.

According to an official, the complaint was later submitted in person at the police station, leading to the formal filing of an FIR under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, read with Section 64(2)(m) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has been forwarded to the competent court, police added.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.

The incident came in the wake of another incident that occurred on October 10, when a second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped at night in West Bengal's Durgapur area. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.

Earlier, the gangrape had sparked massive outrage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to protect women, while the ruling TMC slammed the BJP for allegedly politicising the incident.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police had arrested five accused in connection with the alleged gang rape incident and produced them in a court on Monday. (ANI)

