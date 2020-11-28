Kolkata, Nov 27 ((PTI) In a major reshuffle, the Kolkata Police on Friday transferred at least 79 officers, it said in a notification.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalighat Police Station, an area in the vicinity of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, Santanu Sinha Biswas, was transferred to the Special Branch of the force.

Debasish Dutta, Officer-in-Charge of Entally Police Station, who became popular as the 'singing cop' during the initial days of lockdown, was made the new OC of Burtolla Police Station in the North Division.

Among the other changes, Additional OC Parnasree Police Station was moved to Ballygunge Police Station, the notification said.

