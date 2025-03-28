Kolkata/Malda, Mar 28 (PTI) Thirty-four people were arrested and internet services suspended in the Mothabari area and surrounding regions of West Bengal's Malda district after clashes between two communities took place a day ago, officials said on Friday.

The situation remained tense but peaceful during the day, amid heavy deployment of police in the area.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to file an action taken report over the violence by April 3.

The court observed that in view of the sensitivity attached to the matter, it is expected that the "state should act cautiously and take appropriate measures" to ensure safety and security of the people affected by such violence.

State minister and local TMC MLA Sabina Yeasmin told PTI, “We just concluded the peace meeting between the communities and groups. The meeting was very positive. We are confident that the situation will normalise soon.”

She added that despite the internet suspension, Section 144 (prohibitory orders) was not imposed in view of the upcoming Eid and Ram Navami festivities.

“Due to the Ram Navami and Eid festivities, it was decided that Section 144 won't be imposed. But the police and the administration have spread the message that no major gathering would be allowed,” she said.

Personnel from the state armed police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were patrolling the strife-torn Mothabari area on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Rajesh Yadav told PTI that three companies of state armed police and RAF were keeping vigil in sensitive areas of Kaliachak block.

“Our men are continuously undertaking area domination exercises with mobile squads moving around the entire locality, including markets,” he said.

The Malda Police posted on X, “Apart from raids and arrests of trouble mongers, police pickets have been strategically placed across sensitive areas to maintain law and order.”

It added that mobile units are active to respond to any untoward situation immediately, with forces mobilised to strengthen police presence.

"Round-the-clock patrolling is going on, and any information about disturbance or possibility of disturbance is being responded to," the district police said.

The police also emphasised that no CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) had been requisitioned or deployed in the district.

"So far, six cases have been registered based on suo motu and public complaints, and a total of 34 people have been arrested. The situation is under control, and a strict police vigil continues in the area," the police said.

Trouble began on Thursday after a religious procession passed by a place of worship on Wednesday evening, according to locals. The violence led to arson, vandalism, and physical attacks on people.

Those identified in video footage were remanded to police custody, while the rest were sent to judicial custody, the police said.

On social media, the police also posted, “Malda District Police is committed to maintaining peace, harmony, and public safety. We urge everyone to act responsibly, verify information before sharing, and rely only on official sources for updates."

"We request all citizens to maintain peace and not be swayed by rumours or misinformation. There is a deliberate attempt to create confusion and provoke unrest. Such acts of rumour-mongering and misuse of social media will be dealt with strictly as per law,” it said in a social media post.

The Calcutta High Court, meanwhile, also directed the state administration to verify video footage and social media uploads, which will be shared by the petitioner with the advocate on record for the state.

The court directed that the report that will be filed by the DM and SP should take into consideration those materials.

Meanwhile, State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar posted on X, “Horrific scenes from Dakshin Malda's Mothabari—Hindu homes & shops vandalised by a violent mob. And what does @MamataOfficial and her mute spectator @WBPolice do? SILENCE. This is the cost of her shameless appeasement politics—lawlessness, fear & injustice for Hindus!”

On its way to Mothabari, a BJP delegation, however, was stopped at Sadullapur area by the police with authorities citing the current situation as unsuitable for their visit.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari questioned the police action, stating, “Why is Mamata Banerjee's administration preventing the affected Hindu shopkeepers and their families from assessing the extent of their losses and extending a helping hand to them? Why has Section 163 of the Indian Penal Code been imposed in the area?”

“Even internet services have been shut down, it is reported. All these incidents prove that the situation is heated and the Mamata government is knowingly using state power to isolate the affected Hindus so that the truth does not come out,” he claimed.

