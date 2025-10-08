Koppal (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): A local BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Venkatesh Kurubara, was murdered in the Gangavathi town of the Koppal district in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

Speaking with ANI, Superintendent of Police, Koppal, Ram L Arasiddi said that the motive behind the killing of 31-year-old Gangavathi BJP Yuva Morcha President was that he helped police in a case in 2003.

"The motive was that in 2003, when in a case of a friend, Venkatesh had helped the police to arrest all the accused who were involved in this. So we will be arresting all the accused at the earliest, and procedures will be done," SP Ram L Arasiddi said.

Venkatesh Kurubara was coming from Devi Camp to Gangavathi when a group of people brutally hacked him to death with long maces on Tuesday. The incident occurred in front of Lilavati Elubhu Kilu Hospital on Koppal Road.

The attackers had followed Venkatesh Kurubara and quickly fled the scene after killing him. Police suspect a gang war over old enmity and gambling, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra condoled the death of Vekatesh, "The news of the tragic demise of Venkatesh, who was the president of the Yuva Morcha in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district, is heartbreaking. I express my condolences for the deceased's death. May Venkatesh's soul attain eternal peace, and may God grant strength to his family to bear this sorrow." (ANI)

