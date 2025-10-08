Kolkata, October 8: In a shocking incident, a man committed suicide by hanging himself after killing his wife and minor son at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, police said on Wednesday. The bodies of the three deceased persons, Sanjit Halder (40), his wife Mousumi Halder (28), and his minor son Rayan Halder (7), were found by Sanjit’s mother on Wednesday morning. As per the statement given by the mother to the police, she first noticed the body of her son hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom on Wednesday morning.

She panicked and started shouting. The neighbours rushed to the spot, broke open the door of the bedroom, and saw the bodies of Mousumi Halder and Rayan Halder lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit. The local police station was informed immediately. The police recovered the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem. Initial investigation has suggested that first Sanjit killed his wife and minor son by slitting their throats on Tuesday night and then committed suicide by hanging himself. Mumbai: Animation Company Executive Dies by Suicide in Vile Parle Hotel After Placing 'Do Not Disturb' Sign on Door, Blames Wife and Her Aunt in Suicide Note Left on Firm's Website.

Sanjit’s mother told the media person that, for some reason, tension was brewing between her son and daughter-in-law for quite some time. “At one time, the tension became quite acute, and my son even left the house. However, later, we all convinced him to come back. Probably, the tension took a serious shape that prompted my son to take such an extreme step,” she said. Sanjit’s sister, Shibani Mondal, told the media persons that her brother used to take care of his wife very much. “Whenever there was any internal difference between his wife and us, my brother always took the side of his wife. So such an action on his part was really unimaginable,” Shibani said. Ghatkopar Suicide Case: ‘Depressed’ Man Jumps to Death From 3rd Floor of R City Mall in Mumbai.

The neighbours said that Sanjit was otherwise known in the locality as a soft-spoken and well-behaved person. “He used to mainly work as a contractual mason to earn his livelihood. As far as we know, he had no addiction. He was never seen quarrelling with anyone. We heard that tension was going on between him and his wife. But we never thought that a person like him could take such an extreme step,” a neighbour said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

