Koppala (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): A six-year-old boy in Koppala's Hamalara Colony narrowly escaped a fatal tragedy after falling from the first floor of his residence while playing. The child, identified as Mohammed Harris, reportedly lost his balance while distracted by a pigeon, leading to a frightening fall that was captured on a local surveillance camera. Medical intervention has saved the life of a young boy who sustained a head injury after falling from a balcony in Koppala. Despite the significant impact of the fall from the first-floor terrace, doctors at a private local hospital have confirmed that the child is currently stable and undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident, which occurred within the Koppala City Police station limits, involved Mohammed Harris, the son of Abbas Ali. While playing on the first floor of his home, the young boy's attention was caught by a pigeon; as he moved to watch it, he accidentally plummeted to the ground below. The entire heart-stopping moment was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera, showing the severity of the fall.

Also Read | 'Ek Mahine Mein Hindi Nahi Seekhi To...': Delhi BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhary Threatens African Football Coach Publicly in Patparganj Park, Faces Social Media Ire (Video).

His parents acted instantly, rushing him to K.S. Private Hospital in the city for emergency care. While the six-year-old did sustain a head injury during the accident, his family has confirmed that his condition is stable and not life-threatening. This event mirrors similar domestic accidents reported in the region over the last few years, where unguarded heights and momentary distractions have led to serious injuries for minors.

As Mohammed continues his recovery under medical supervision, this local incident underscores the critical need for child-proofing residential spaces. It serves as a vital reminder that proactive precautions such as installing safety nets, higher balcony railings, and constant adult supervision are necessary for everyone to prevent such frightening accidents in the future. (ANI)

Also Read | National Herald Case: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on ED's Plea.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)