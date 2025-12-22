New Delhi, December 22: Delhi BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhary is facing widespread criticism for allegedly threatening an African football coach, demanding he learn Hindi within one month. The confrontation, which reportedly occurred recently in a park in Delhi's Patparganj area where the coach trains local children, has sparked debate over language imposition and potential discrimination.

Reports said Renu Chaudhary approached the African coach during a training session and allegedly told him that he must learn Hindi within a month, implying adverse consequences if he failed to do so. She also uploaded a video of her confronting the coach on Instagram.

"You are not serious. Tum serious ho hi nahi meri baat ke liye (You are not serious about what I am saying). Sun ke bhi razi nahi ho tum (You are not willing to listen even after hearing me). Kyu nahi seekhi Hindi? (Why haven’t you learnt Hindi?) Agar agle 1 mahine mein Hindi nahi seekhi, isse park cheen lo (If he does not learn Hindi in the next one month, take the park away from him)," she is seen telling in the video.

"Hasne ki baat nahi hai, serious bol rahi hu ye (This is not something to laugh about, I am saying this seriously)," she adds. The BJP councillor also claims that she had raised the issue eight months earlier and links language to livelihood, saying, “Yaha ka paisa kha rahe ho toh mu mein bhi Hindi bolna seekho (If you are earning money here, then learn to speak Hindi as well)."

She further claims that she had earlier allowed the coach to continue after local residents said he trains their kids. "Sab society walo ne bola tha ki humare baccho ko seekhata hai, maine chhod diya tha (The society members said he teaches our children, so I let it go)," she says in the video. The African football coach is understood to be in India on a professional visa, contributing to local sports development.

Renu Chaudhary Questions Park Timings

In her Instagram post, Chaudhary raised questions over the park timings, alleging illegal activities were happening there. "Btari hu tujhe, 8 baje park band ho jana chahiye, koi bhi criminal activity hogi toh tum zimmedar ho (I am telling you, the park should be closed by 8 pm, if any criminal activity happens, you will be responsible)," she says while pointing finger at someone who is not visible in the video.

Reactions and Condemnation

The alleged threat has drawn sharp condemnation from various quarters. Opposition political parties have criticized the incident as an act of xenophobia and language imposition, calling for swift action against the councillor.

ये बीजेपी की नेता है दिल्ली से, नाम है रेनू चौधरी, जिस अफ्रीकन व्यक्ति पर चिल्ला रही है वो पार्क में फुटबॉल सिखाता है, अगर कुछ गैरकानूनी किया हो तो कानून है अपने देश में, लेकिन इसको इसी तरह बदतमीजी भरी रील बाजी का अलग तरह का शौक है... 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🥴 एक सवाल:अफ्रीका में रह रहे भारतीयों… pic.twitter.com/julrAHqvCT — 🇮🇳Rohit🇮🇳 (@Rohit_p__) December 21, 2025

This is BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhary. The person she is shouting and threatening is an African man who teaches football to kids in a local park. She is telling him that if you don’t learn hindi in one month, you should leave this country. Sick. pic.twitter.com/86a6ymjOD9 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) December 22, 2025

Foreign Nationals in Delhi

Delhi is home to a significant population of foreign nationals, including many from African countries, who are involved in various professions, including business, education, and sports. While the city generally offers a cosmopolitan environment, instances of discrimination and cultural misunderstandings have been reported periodically. Hindi is the dominant language in the capital, but English and other regional languages are also widely spoken, particularly in professional and international circles.

