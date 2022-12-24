Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal on Saturday said that it had not been proven so far that there was any fault of the coaching institute in the suicide case.

The development came in wake of a suicide of a student in Kota. Earlier, three more students had died by suicide there.

Also Read | Christmas Eve 2022: VHP in Madhya Pradesh Asks Schools Not To Make Hindu Children Santa Claus During Xmas Celebration.

"It has not been proved so far that there was any fault of the coaching institute in the suicide cases. All the coaching institutes are following our guidelines," said Shanti Kumar Dhariwal.

He said that there are many psychological reasons behind suicide and every coaching institute in Rajasthan has to have a psychologist.

Also Read | Telangana Accident: Two Sanitation Workers Killed, 3 Injured As Car Runs Over Them in Medak.

"There could be different psychological reasons for suicide and every coaching institute has a psychologist. There has not been any complaint against a coaching institute for not following the guidelines," Dhariwa said while addressing a press conference.

He said that about 2.5 to 3.5 lakh children live in Kota, but there was no complaint against any of the coaching institutes.

"A psychologist examines the children from time to time, but there seems to be some other reason behind students taking the extreme step of ending their lives by getting upset. Or if there is pressure from parents, then it is the biggest reason," he said.

Earlier on December 15, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognizance over the alleged suicide of three students in Rajasthan's Kota and issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the Rajasthan government, the Secretary, Higher Education, Union Ministry of Education, and Chairperson of the National Medical Commission.

"The Commission has observed that that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a grave issue of human rights. Over the years, Kota has become a hub of private coaching centres for the aspirants of the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET). They are charging a very hefty amount. Students, from across the country, are staying in hostels/paying guest houses with a high expectation of success. This is putting them under a lot of pressure. There is a need to regulate private coaching institutes," read an official statement by the Commission.

The rights commission also stressed on the need to formulate a regulatory mechanism. "The Commission feels that there is a need to formulate a regulatory mechanism and since the regulation of higher education is of the State subject, the need for evolving mechanism shall fall upon the State, in consultation with the Central Government," added the statement.

The top commission also sent notices to the Chief Secretary, the Government of Rajasthan, the Secretary, Higher Education, the Union Ministry of Education, and the Chairperson, of the National Medical Commission, calling for reports.

"The Chief Secretary, of Rajasthan is expected to submit a detailed report of the incident. It must also spell out the steps taken or proposed to be taken by the State about the regulatory mechanism to control the private coaching institutes in view of a large number of reported suicides of students. In addition, it must also contain a formulation of a long-term plan to adequately address the issue of psychological and behavioural abnormality of the students undergoing coaching in different private institutes in Kota, by providing adequate counselling to them, including the parents, so that they should not feel lonely or under huge pressure of expectation of the family members and the friends, etc.," noted the statement.

It further added, "The Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education is expected to inform about the formulation of the National Action Plan of a proportional increase of the seats in technical education as well as medical education and also to evolve the mechanism to get rid of the rat race of getting admission in the private coaching centres to achieve success in the competitive examination of JEE and NEET."

"The Chairperson, National Medical Commission is expected to inform about initiating some progressive and student-friendly mechanism to get success in NEET without being subjected to huge mental and psychological pressure, while undergoing coaching in private institutions," added the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)