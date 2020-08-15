New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma's wife Vimla Sharma.

Kovind conveyed his condolences to the deceased's family members.

"Hearing news of the demise of former President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma's wife, Vimla Sharma's pains me. My condolences to her family and loved ones," the President's tweet read.

Late Dr Sharma was the 9th President of India and served in the position from July 1992 to 1997. Before being the President, he had also been the eighth Vice-President of India and ex-officio Chairman of Rajya Sabha from September 3, 1987 to July 24, 1992.

A former Harvard Law School alumni and Congress leader, Dr Sharma passed away in December 1999. (ANI)

