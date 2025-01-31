Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Amid the various religious events at the Maha Kumbh, a unique 'Krishna-Arjun' podcast was organised on Friday at the Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan camp.

It was aimed at imparting the teachings of the Gita to the youth while addressing their personal challenges.

Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti shared that actor Saurabh Raj Jain, known for portraying Lord Krishna in Star Plus' popular 'Mahabharata' TV series, inspired young participants by sharing his personal experiences and guiding them on overcoming life's difficulties.

As part of the Gita Utsav programme at the Sector 9 camp, the institute's sadhvis explained the principles of the Gita through psychological discussions and interactive activities.

During the podcast, Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti demonstrated several engaging activities on stage to present the Gita's teachings in a scientific and captivating manner.

The event concluded with all participants and guests celebrating Holi in the traditional Braj style. Amid showers of colours, the institute's music team performed the devotional 'Hari-kirtan', adding to the spiritual atmosphere.

