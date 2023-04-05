Mathura, Apr 5 (PTI) A fast-track court here on Wednesday suspended its earlier order directing for a report from the revenue department on Shahi Masjid Idgah adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple here and fixed April 11 as the next date of hearing in the case.

“Civil Judge Senior Division of Fast Track Court, Niraj Gaund, has suspended the proceedings regarding sending Amin (a revenue department official) to Shahi Masjid Idgah for carrying out measurements,” District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8, 9.

In the suit Bal Krishna and others versus Intezamia Committee and others, the fast-track court had on March 29 ordered for a report by Amin.

After hearing the arguments of defense counsel, the court said it would first hear the petitioner's counsel who was not present in the court on Wednesday and fixed April 11 as the next date of hearing.

Also Read | Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Calcutta High Court Directs Mamata Banerjee Government To Deploy Central Armed Forces in West Bengal.

Defense counsel Niraj Sharma presented a ruling of the Allahabad High Court and another ruling of the Supreme Court regarding giving priority for hearing on maintainability of the suit, which the court accepted.

Bal Krishna through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others had filed a suit in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III) on December 8 last year for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah which they claim has been constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)