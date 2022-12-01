Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), in association with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), on Thursday launched the Karnataka Skill Connect Portal (KSCP), an integrated web platform, connecting the entire talent eco system in the State with various employment prospects and skilling opportunities.

Also Read | Jaipur | Mahesh Got in Touch with a History-sheeter Mukesh and Conspired to Kill Shalu. … – Latest Tweet by ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan.

The KSCP would act as a comprehensive marketplace for students, industries, academic institutions, and trainers to collaborate in several ways, an official statement said.

The portal was created in consultation with industry stakeholders to first-hand address their concerns. Insights from established companies and up-and-coming start-ups provided the framework for the platform, the statement said adding these entities would contribute to the KSCP's supply and demand and ultimately benefit from the portal.

Also Read | YSRTP Leader YS Sharmila Compares Telangana Rashtra Samithi With Taliban.

“For instance, candidates can evaluate themselves on the portal, identify possible skill gaps, and take up relevant upskilling programmes. Meanwhile, employers (MSMEs, MNCs, start-ups) can find and train suitable candidates. Also, campus placement opportunities and access to trending courses will be provided, besides connecting job aspirants with mentors and career coaches,” it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)