Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday instructed officials to take measures to reduce traffic congestion at 10 prominent spots in Bengaluru city.

Some spots witnessing huge traffic jams include Hebbal, Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction and Whitefield Road.

Also Read | IAS Sanjay Popli Corruption Case: 12 kg Gold, 3 kg Silver, Four iPhones Recovered in Raid by Vigilance Bureau at Arrested IAS Officer's House in Chandigarh.

The measures would include synchronisation of traffic signals and removing the obstacles for smooth flow of traffic.

The work would be supervised by the DCPs of the concerned area.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Will Set Up Separate Block of Shiv Sena, Not Merging With Any Other Party As We Respect Uddhav Thackeray’, Says Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting on the Traffic Management in Bengaluru with officials of BBMP, BWSSB, Urban Development, Police and other departments.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister wanted the officials of BBMP, BWSSB, BMRCL and BESCOM to work in coordination under the overall supervision of Additional Chief Secretaries of Urban Development and Home departments to formulate measures for easing traffic congestion in the city.

He issued strict orders for filling the potholes on roads connecting the National Highways and taking up immediate repair works at about 50 spots which witness flooding whenever it rains.

Bommai asked the officials to start the work on signal synchronisation in CBD, high traffic density corridors in the city. The problem caused by frequent digging of roads by various civic agencies like BWSSB, BMRCL, and leaving the debris without covering the dug-up roads also came up for discussion.

"DGP Praveen Sood was asked to raise the strength of the Traffic Police personnel and focus on measures to ease traffic congestion. The need to install cameras at traffic junctions under the Nirbhaya scheme was also stressed," said the CMO.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to clear the encroachments on arterial, sub-arterial and high-density roads without showing any leniency and submit a report on the actions taken. "I will again hold zone-wise meetings to review the actions taken," Bommai said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)