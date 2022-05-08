Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Commission headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala to conduct a study on the suitable political representation for backward classes.

Retired IAS officer CR Chikmath has been appointed as a member of the Commission.

The Commission has been constituted following a Supreme Court instruction in a case related to ensuring suitable representation for backward classes in Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies.

The issue was discussed at an all-party meeting held on March 23 and 31 and it was decided to hold the elections to these democratic institutions only after making provision for reservations for these communities.

The Commission would make suitable recommendations after studying the political backwardness of backward classes in these democratic institutions. (ANI)

