Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka on Sunday constituted a Tender Scrutiny Committee headed by retired High Court judge Rathnakala to bring transparency and curb irregularities in the tendering process.

The committee has been constituted in accordance with the government order issued last December.

Retired Secretary of Water Resources department BG Gurupadaswamy an expert engineer and Retired Director of State Accounts and Audit department K Nandakumar from Finance Express have been appointed as the members of the committee.

The committee has been mandated to scrutinise all tenders above Rs 50 crore according to the guidelines already issued to curb irregularities in the tendering process. (ANI)

