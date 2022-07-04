Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): As many as 12 people died in the Kullu bus accident and several others were injured after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday morning.

As per a release by the HP-State Emergency Operation Centre, approximately 20 persons were on the bus.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced that Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased whereas Rs. 15,000 would be provided as immediate relief to each injured person. He said that free treatment would also be provided to the injured persons, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Condoling the deaths, he tweeted "I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased in the Kullu school bus accident.

"Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," stated the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs and has asked the Chief Secretary to personally supervise the relief and rescue operations.

He said that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of the accident and ADM Kullu would probe the whole incident.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has directed Financial Commissioner Revenue and Divisional Commissioner Mandi to immediately rush to the accident spot to supervise the rescue operations, the CMO added.

A private bus on route Shensher to Sainj fell down into a ditch near Jangla Sainj Newuly Marg. The incident happened around 8 a.m. Several school children were travelling on the bus, as per the state emergency operation centre.

The administration teams have been stationed on the site to carry out rescue operations. (ANI)

