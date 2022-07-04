Motorola India has officially launched the Moto G42 smartphone. The device comes as the successor to the Moto G41, which debuted last year. The handset was introduced in Brazil last month, and now, it has made its way to the Indian market. Moto G42 will go on sale on July 11, 2022, via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get a Rs 1,000 discount using SBI cards. Moto G42 To Be Launched Today in India; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

Moto G42 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moto G42 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Grab the most stylish design in segment with #motog42. #UnleashYourStyle, along with features like 6.4” FHD+AMOLED Display & more. Available in 2 colours-Atlantic Green & Metallic Rosé at just ₹12,999(incl. bank offer). Sale starts 11 July on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 4, 2022

For optics, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Moto G42 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Moto G42 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2022 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).