Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): A total of 31 lakh devotees took a holy dip on the occasion of the second 'Shahi Snan' at the Har Ki Pauri till six pm on Monday during the ongoing Kumbh Mela amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Till 6 pm today, a total of 31 lakh devotees have taken 'snan' in and around the Kumbh Mela area," Kumbh Mela Police Control Room informed.

The first Shahi Snan was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second is being held on Monday and on Wednesday. The third Shahi Snan will be taken by 13 akhadas.

Kumbh Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal had earlier admitted that it was difficult to ensure social distancing norms during the second 'Shahi Snan'.

"We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats," Gunjyal had said.

Uttarakhand reported 1,333 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday taking the total number of the cases in the state to 1,08,812. The active cases in the state now stand at 7,323. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)