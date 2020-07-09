New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), has started online sale of Khadi face masks. People in the country can now easily buy these masks by placing an order at the website www.kviconline.gov.in.

KVIC is selling both Khadi cotton and silk masks. The cotton face masks are priced at 30 rupees whereas silk mask costs 100 rupees each.

The minimum order for online purchase of masks has been fixed at Rs 500. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the online sale of face masks aims at providing genuine Khadi masks and preventing buyers from any fraud.

"Online sale of Khadi masks also aims at preventing buyers from any fraud. Many online portals have been selling masks in the name of Khadi that are neither genuine Khadi fabric nor hand-made products. A number of people tend to fall in the trap of such misleading advertisements," Saxena stated. (ANI)

