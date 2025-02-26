Jehanabad (Bihar), Feb 26 (PTI) The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has suspended a probationary teacher for making derogatory remarks against Bihar and its people following her posting in Jehanabad district.

A primary teacher on probation, posted at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jehanabad, landed in trouble after a purported video went viral on social media in which she was reportedly seen making those remarks.

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by PTI.

According to a statement issued by the KVS regional office in Patna, "As per provisions of rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Deepali, the primary teacher on probation, posted at KVS (Jehanabad), is suspended with immediate effect. She will report to KVS, Mashrakh, in Saran district."

The Jehanabad district administration also issued a statement regarding this.

In the purported video, she said, "I don't know what mistake I committed.... I am ready to go places like Kolkata, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh or even Ladakh, but not Bihar."

