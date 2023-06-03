New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), a student organisation, on Saturday demanded the resignation of the director of DU's School of Open Learning for "abruptly" cancelling a degree distribution event here.

A 'degree fair' to distribute degrees to the students who have graduated at the Delhi University on Saturday was called off by the SOL even as scores of students gathered at the venue, a statement from the KYS said.

Also Read | Balasore Train Tragedy: Odisha Government Sets Up Temporary Mortuary To Store Bodies at Business Park of NOCCI.

"Due to the mismanagement by SOL, a stampede followed as students were arbitrarily not allowed entry to the venue and the event was abruptly cancelled by them. This is not an isolated incident, but among many which keep cropping up regularly,” the statement said.

KYS claimed that during the last few months, even examinations have been cancelled “abruptly” after the students arrived at the examination centres.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: Modi Government's Entire Focus on 'PR Exercise and Showing Off', Not on Passengers' Safety, Says AAP MP Sandeep Pathak.

“KYS calls for the immediate resignation of SOL Director Payal Mago for the chaos which reigns at SOL. Instead of providing them with quality education, the SOL administration has been violating almost all the key provisions of the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020,” the statement said.

They claimed that the issues have been raised by DU Academic Council member Maya John, in a meeting held on May 26, and she also demanded a comprehensive financial and academic audit of the SOL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)