New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Union labour minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched new features on eShram portal including the one which will help in capturing family details of migrant workers for providing the benefit of child education and women centric schemes.

Registered workers can now connect with employment opportunities, skilling, apprenticeship, pension scheme, digital skilling and states' schemes through eShram portal, a labour ministry statement said.

Union Minister for Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav launched new features in eShram Portal today (Monday), it stated.

The new features added in eShram portal will enhance the utility of the portal and facilitate ease of registration for unorganised workers, it claimed.

A feature of capturing family details of migrant worker has been added to the eShram portal, the ministry said.

It explained that this feature can help in providing child education and women centric schemes to the workers who have migrated with family.

Further, it stated that a new feature on sharing of data of construction workers registering on eShram with the concerned Building and Other Construction Workers' (BOCW) welfare board, has been added to ensure registration of construction workers with the respective BOCW board and access to the schemes meant for them.

The Union minister also formally launched Data Sharing Portal (DSP) for sharing of eShram data with states and Union Territories.

The data sharing portal will allow sharing of eShram beneficiaries' data with the respective states and Union Territories in a secured manner for targeted implementation of social security/welfare schemes for the unorganised workers registered on eShram.

Recently, the ministry initiated mapping of different schemes data with eShram data to identify the eShram registrants who have not yet received the benefits of these schemes.

This data is also being shared with states/UTs.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment launched eShram portal on 26th August 2021 to create a comprehensive national database of unorganised workers.

As on 21st April 2023, over 28.87 crore unorganised workers have registered on eShram portal, it stated.

