Leh, Sep 4 (PTI) Nearly three months after reserving all subordinate services for the locals, the Ladakh administration on Saturday issued an order to temporarily define 'residents of the Union Territory' for the purpose of appointment to all the non-gazetted posts.

According to the Ladakh Resident Certificate Order 2021, any person who possesses a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority in the districts of Leh and Kargil or belongs to a category of persons who would have been eligible to be issued PRC by the competent authority would be eligible to receive the 'resident certificate'.

Ladakh was made a separate UT on August 5, 2019 when the central government divided the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs and revoked its special status under Article 370. PRC or state subject was the proof of residence of a citizen of Jammu and Kashmir prior to August 5, 2019 development.

"The children of persons possessing a PRC or children of persons who belonged to a category of persons who would have been eligible to be issued PRC by the competent authority in the districts of Leh and Kargil shall also be eligible to receive the Resident Certificate," an official spokesperson said quoting the latest order.

He said the provisions of the order authorises the tehsildar or any other officer notified by the administration as the competent authority to issue the 'resident certificate'.

The spokesperson said the Ladakh administration also enhanced the upper age limit for entry into government services against all posts meant for direct recruitment other than those pertaining to gazetted officers.

"The upper age limit has been enhanced for the reserved category candidates from 43 years to 45 years, for the general category candidates from 40 to 42 years and for the physically challenged candidates from 42 to 44 years," the spokesman said.

However, he said this age relaxation will be a one-time exception and this relaxation shall remain in force for a period of two years.

Earlier on June 8, a notification issued by the Labour and Employment Department announced the "Union Territory of Ladakh Employment (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules 2021", reserving jobs exclusively for the locals.

"No person shall be qualified for appointment to the service unless the person is a resident of the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the notification read, however, clarifying that the rules shall not apply to persons allotted services in Ladakh under the provisions of section 89(2) of Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act 2019, or such rules as may be prescribed by the administration.

The recruitment rules, framed by Lt Governor R K Mathur, would come into force from the date of their publication in the official gazette, the notification had said.

