Leh (Ladakh) [India], December 16 (ANI): The youth wing of Ladakh Buddhist Association celebrated the 'Losar' festival here on Tuesday. 'Losar' is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new year of the Buddhist community.

The festival started as a tradition during the supremacy of the ninth king of Tibet in the early 17th century when King Jamyang Namgyal decided to lead a war against the Baltistan forces in winter and ended up celebrating the festival in advance.

Since then, the Losar festival is celebrated in the 11th month of the Tibetan calendar.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, LBA made a symbolic celebration which began with offering prayers followed by unfurling of the sacred Buddhist prayer flag 'Tarchen' amidst chanting of 'Kay Kay So So Largyalo (Truth Shall Prevails)' before a small gathering in Chowkhang Vihara Leh.

LAHDC Leh Deputy Chairman Tsering Angchuk, LBA Youth Wing President Konchok Ishey, and executive members attended the symbolic celebration.

The entire Ladakh region including LBA, LGA, and different Tsogspa at the village level decided not to hold grand celebrations this year due to the pandemic. (ANI)

