Thiruvananthapuram, December 15: The counting of votes for Kerala local body elections 2020 will begin at 8 am today, i.e. December 16. The Kerala local body election results 2020 will be declared by evening. The polls were held to the panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations in three phases in December. Viewers can watch live streaming of counting of votes and election results on Asianet News.

A total of 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 87 municipalities, 14 district panchayats and six corporations went for polls in Kerala. The first phase of Kerala local body elections was held in five districts on December 8. A total of 72.67 percent voter turnout was recorded in that phase. 78.62 Pc Voter Turnout in Final Phase of Kerala Local Body Polls, Counting on Dec 16.

Live Streaming on Asianet News:

Kerala recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of local body elections held in five districts. The voting in the second phase was conducted on December 10. Meanwhile, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod went to polls in the third and final phase on December 14. In the last phase, 78.64 percent voter turnout was recorded. Kerala Local Body Elections 2020: Voting Begins in 8,116 Wards, 451 Local Bodies, 5 Districts.

There was a tri-corned fight between Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA). These elections could be seen as a pointer to the assembly elections scheduled in May, 2021. In 2015, Kerala local body polls, LDF emerged as the most successful coalition. It bagged 549 gram panchayats, 90 block panchayats, 44 municipalities and four corporations. At district panchayats, UDF and LDF had won seven districts each.

