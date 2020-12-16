.Kerala, December 16: The counting of votes for Kerala local body elections 2020 started at 8 am today. The Kerala local body election results 2020 will be declared by evening. Viewers can watch live streaming of counting of votes and election results on Asianet News.

The elections to 15,962 wards in 941-gram panchayats, 2080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 331 divisions in 14 district panchayats, 3078 wards in 86 municipalities and 414 wards in six municipal corporations were held in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14. Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020 Live Streaming on Asianet News: Watch Live Telecast of Poll Outcome in Malayalam

The overall voter turnout was 76 percent, only marginally lower than 77.76% in 2015.

Here's what had happened in 2015 polls:

In 2015 polls, the CPM-led LDF took control of 551 of the 941 village panchayats, 42 of 86 municipalities, 7 of 14 district panchayats, 88 of 152 block panchayats and 4 out of the 6 corporations. UDF was in second place by winning in 362 panchayats, 7 district panchayats, 2 corporations, 40 municipalities and 63 block panchayats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).