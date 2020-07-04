Leh/Jammu, July 3 (PTI) The Ladakh Food Security Scheme (LFSS) has been launched by the Union Territory administration, officials said.

With the implementation of LFSS, the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Food Entitlement Scheme (MMSFES) of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir has been discontinued.

Ladakh was earlier part of Jammu and Kashmir.

The introduction of the scheme will benefit 6,101 beneficiary families under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, in addition to 43,916 families covered under the MMSFES.

