Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) The Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and apprised him that the organisation is going to launch a start-up and innovation programme for the youth of the union territories.

The delegation comprising LEAD directors Sunil Shah and Surinder Mohan Gupta called on Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here.

They informed the LG about the work being done by the organisation to motivate entrepreneurs from across the country to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The delegation said LJK-LEAD is going to launch a start-up and innovation programme for the youth of the union territories.

The representatives welcomed the new policies being implemented by the administration and the Union government for industrial growth.

The LG, while interacting with the delegation, said the administration is making strenuous efforts to encourage new investment and nurture existing industries to strengthen socio-economic stability.

Sinha assured the LEAD representatives that all their issues and suggestions would be taken up for consideration.

