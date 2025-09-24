Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday strongly condemned the incident in Leh town that led to the loss of lives and injuries to several civilians and security personnel.

In a handout issued here on Wednesday, the Lt Governor expressed deep grief over the tragic deaths and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking serious note of the stone-pelting and arson incidents, which created a law-and-order situation and resulted in damage to the democratic institutions and public infrastructure, Kavinder directed the administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict measures for the restoration of normalcy and the safety of the public. He emphasised that violence in any form is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

The Lt Governor said that those found involved in this heart-wrenching incident will be brought to justice and dealt with sternly as per the law. He further directed the police and district administration to identify and take strict action against all elements responsible for disturbing peace and causing damage, the handout stated.

The Lt Governor appealed to the people of Ladakh to maintain peace, harmony, and brotherhood, and to refrain from being misled by elements attempting to disrupt the social fabric and public order. He said, "Our strength lies in unity and dialogue, not in violence. I urge everyone to extend full cooperation to the administration in maintaining peace and stability in the region."

Reiterating the Government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Ladakh, Kavinder assured that all genuine demands of the citizens will be addressed in a just and timely manner. He reaffirmed that the Administration stands dedicated to preserving the interests of Ladakh while ensuring development, progress, and security for all.

This comes after a massive protest by the people of Ladakh turned violent as the demonstrators targeted government buildings and the BJP office in Leh.

People of Ladakh have been demanding the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, "Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram."

There has been a demand for statehood for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

