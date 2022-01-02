Leh, Jan 2 (PTI) Ladakh's Covid tally rose to 22,207 on Sunday as 23 more people tested positive for the infection, officials said.

While 20 cases were detected in Leh, three were reported from Kargil district, they said.

No fresh death was reported in the Union Territory.

According to the officials, the death toll stands at 219 -- 161 fatalities from Leh and 58 from Kargil.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has risen to 203 – 153 in Leh and 50 in Kargil – from 184 the previous day, the officials said.

Four patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the total number of recoveries in the Union Territory to 21,785, they said.

The officials said the total positivity rate of Ladakh stands at 3.7 per cent (Leh 5.0 per cent and Kargil 1.6 per cent).

