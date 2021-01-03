Leh, Jan 3 (PTI) Twenty-five people test positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh in a day taking the tally of infection in the Union Territory to 9,550 on Sunday, officials said.

During the same period, 10 more patients were cured of the disease in Leh pushing the number of recoveries to 9,162 which is 96 per cent of the total cases recorded so far, they said.

Ladakh has registered a total of 127 coronavirus-related deaths, which include 84 in Leh district and 43 in Kargil district.

All the 25 new cases were detected in Leh, taking the number of active cases in the district to 250, the officials said, adding there are only 11 active cases in Kargil district.

