Leh, Feb 19 (PTI) Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 27,746 on Saturday as 51 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 228, they said.

While Leh district reported 38 fresh cases, Kargil reported 13, the officials said.

Of the total 228 deaths, 168 were in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

There are 320 active COVID-19 cases in Leh and 85 in Kargil, the officials said.

As many as 62 more people -- 51 in Leh and 11 in Kargil -- recovered from COVID-19 in Ladakh. With this, the total number of recoveries has increased to 27,113, they said.

