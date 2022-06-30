Leh, Jun 30 (PTI) Ladakh reported 22 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the over tally to 28,411, while 11 patients recovered from the disease, officials said Thursday.

All positive cases were reported from Leh.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Know Everything About the Former Auto Driver Who Shook Maharashtra Politics to Emerge as CM.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 78 in Ladakh-- 77 in Leh and one in Kargil.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Takes Oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis as His Deputy.

Eleven people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after recovering from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,105.

As many as 1,687 passengers were screened at the Leh airport while 729 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltse, 263 were screened at Upshi check post on highway, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)