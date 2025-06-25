Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) A female traffic constable beat up three young women riding a two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Latur city in violation of the road rules, and later apologised for her actions but asserted her intention was not wrong.

A video surfaced on social media platforms on Monday in which constable Pranita Musne was seen verbally abusing and assaulting the women who were caught riding triple-seat on the scooter, which is against the law.

In the clip, shot at Renapur Naka in Latur, the constable was seen alleging the three women were riding in a rash manner.

The constable later slapped one of the three women.

After the video surfaced, Musne told reporters on Tuesday that she was working with the traffic department for last two-and-a-half years.

"I was going for my duty after dropping off my daughters for tuition classes, and saw three women riding a two-wheeler in a rash manner," she said.

The constable claimed when she asked the women to travel safely, they told her to mind her own business.

"They continued the unsafe ride and and one of the women riding pillion was not even sitting properly," Musne said.

The constable said she followed the women and caught them when they stopped after a state transport bus came in their way.

"I slapped the woman," Musne said, adding she acted like a mother, and not a police constable, at that time.

"The language that I used was also wrong and I apologise to the women and their parents. But my intention was not wrong," she added.

Police officials in Latur were not available for a comment on the incident.

