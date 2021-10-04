New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Council of Ministers and constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Supreme Court in the brutal killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

In a letter to Kovind, SKM, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, also said that the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is "inciting violence while holding a constitutional post, should be sacked from his post".

"Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni should be immediately dismissed from his post and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred and the Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra "Monu" and his fellow goons should be immediately booked for 302 (murder) and arrested immediately," the letter reads.

The farmers union further said that the whole country is outraged by the incident of the alleged brutal killing of farmers in broad daylight by mowing them down with vehicles in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday.

"Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra "Teni's son and his goon accomplices carried out this murderous attack in a brazen manner which shows a deep conspiracy of Uttar Pradesh and Central Governments," it said.

It further said that Ajay Mishra had already built a context to this attack by giving inflammatory and derogatory speeches against the farmers.

The SKM alleged, "It is no coincidence that on the same day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is publicly inciting his party workers to take up lathis and indulge in violence against farmers."

"It is clear from these incidents that these persons sitting on constitutional posts are using their positions for planned violence against "Annadatas" doing peaceful agitation. This is a crime as per the laws of the country, against the Constitution and the country," it said.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the state unit of BJP's Kisan Morcha to 'pick up sticks' and to use 'tit for tat' methodology against the protesting farmers. (ANI)

