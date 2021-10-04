Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Youth Congress activists on Monday staged demonstrations in all Rajasthan's against the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district and the arrest of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on her way to the violence-hit place there.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Jumps Into Canal with Two Minor Children in Amritsar.

The effigy of the UP government was burnt by the Youth Congress members who raised slogans against the Yogi Adityanath government.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor on Shah Rukh’s Son Aryan’s Arrest: I am Repelled by Ghoulish Epicaricacy of Those Witch-Hunting.

Congress members also took out a candle march in Jaipur which was attended by state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

“The BJP has trampled upon the democracy of India and not the farmers alone. They did not kill the farmers but attempted to murder democracy,” Youth Congress' state president and Dungarpur MLA Ganesh Ghogra said.

Party's general secretary Ayush Bhardwaj said the Modi and Yogi governments are attacking farmers instead of listening to them.

“Four farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, Priyanka Gandhi, who was going to help the farmers, was also taken into custody under a conspiracy. This shows the anti-farmer face of the BJP. This will not be tolerated,” Bharadwaj said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)