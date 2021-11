Lucknow, Nov 29 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday granted a week's time to the state government to file its counter affidavit on a bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

It directed that the matter be listed after the aforesaid period.

The bench of Justice Karunesh Singh Panwar passed the order on the bail plea moved on behalf of Ashish Mishra.

The petitioner pleaded that he was innocent and had no role in the crime.

The violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 when farmers were protesting over the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Mishra's native place.

Four farmers were run over by a vehicle allegedly carrying BJP workers.

Four others, including a journalist and two BJP workers, were also killed in the violence that ensued.

