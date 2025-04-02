Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 2 (ANI): The coronation of Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, son of late Arvind Singh Mewar - a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar - was performed in Udaipur City Palace on Wednesday.

After his coronation, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar said, "Mewar has always walked on the path of service... I have been asked to serve how my father and ancestors have. I will strive to perform my duties as per expectations... My father is the reason why Udaipur has developed as a wedding destination... My efforts will be to keep our coming generations rooted and in touch with our culture."

Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the former Mewar royal family, passed away on Sunday last month.

On March 17, amid Vedic chanting, tributes were paid to the head of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur, the late Arvind Singh Mewar, at Udaipur City Palace.

A versatile and multifaceted personality, Shriji was known for his memory and keen interest in technological advancements.

Earlier, the Chairman and Managing Trustee of Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation Udaipur and as a custodian of the rich historical legacy of Mewar, Shriji was actively involved in conserving and promoting the living heritage of the region apart from fostering employment-generating business activities as the Managing Director of the HRH Group of Hotels.

In 1984, he was entrusted with the responsibility of the Foundation and City Palace Museum by his revered father.

Shriji applied himself with rare devotion and commitment to the enormous task of revitalising the museum and the Foundation.

In the decades since, he has raised the bar in heritage conservation and with his foresight and leadership qualities, he has given a new dimension to the legacy of his forefathers by forging the way forward in heritage conservation in India. (ANI)

