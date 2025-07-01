Aizawl, Jun 30 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday made a clarion call to the Mizo people to respect other religious communities and respect their faiths.

Speaking at the celebration of Mizoram peace accord day in Aizawl, the chief minister said that the Mizo people should learn to peacefully coexist with other communities.

Organised by state apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the ceremony marked the signing of the historic 1986 Mizoram peace accord that ended two decades of insurgency spearheaded by Mizo National Front (MNF) in the northeastern state.

"The new railway line between Sairang and Bairabi is about to be opened. Once the railway line is opened, many outsiders will rush into the state. We should prepare mentally. We should also learn to live with other religious communities and respect their religions for peaceful co-existence," Lalduhoma said.

He also said that Mizoram should maintain a good relationship with the Centre, regardless of which party is in power and the people of the state must also maintain good working relations with outsiders, who live and work in the state.

Noting that some people taught sub-Mizo nationalism as something that reflects hostility and hatred for non-tribals or outsiders, which was not the true meaning of Mizo-sub nationalism.

"The true meaning of Mizo-sub nationalism is to make friends, to respect and learn from others. We have to prepare for better communication and deeper harmony among people of diverse communities and faiths," he said.

The first-time chief minister also called for cooperation and mutual respect among political parties.

He said that political parties must remain within their limits and should not indulge in baseless allegations but respectful political discourse.

Politics must be guided by mutual respect, he said.

