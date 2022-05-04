Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): The absconding Station House Officer (SHO), one of the accused in the gang rape of a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district has been arrested from Prayagraj on Wednesday, said police.

A case was registered against six people, including an SHO for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district.

Also Read | Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Gets 3rd da Vinci Robot, Notches 4,500 Robot-Assisted Surgeries.

The matter was registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth and was taken to Bhopal on April 22 and allegedly gang-raped. The teenager somehow escaped and reached her home and went to the police to register a complaint where the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee, the police said.

When the teenager was questioned by the ChildLine officials, the victim narrated the whole incident, after which the ChildLine welfare committee reached out to the Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) about the crime. Following this, the SP immediately filed a case of gang rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj.

Also Read | Aviation Ministry Grants Rights to GMR Group to Operate Hyderabad International Airport for 30 More Years.

SP Nikhil Pathak said that the SHO has been suspended and a team was constituted for the arrest of all the accused.

"One accused has been arrested and he is being interrogated. The SHO including the others accused is absconding. They will be arrested soon," the SP had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)