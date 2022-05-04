New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the incident in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the in-charge of a police station in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh when she went to register an FIR about her gang rape.

The Commission observed that the incident amounted to the victim's human rights violation. Accordingly, it issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Government of Uttar Pradesh calling for a report within four weeks.

A case was registered against six people, including a station house office (SHO) for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district on Tuesday.

The officer concerned has been placed under suspension and an FIR has been registered against him. The relevant sections of the POCSO Act have been applied. Other police officers posted at the police station have also been removed from the duty and a DIG level officer will be investigating the case.

The matter was registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth and was taken to Bhopal on April 22 and allegedly gang-raped. The teenager somehow escaped and reached her home and went to the police to register a complaint where the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee, the police said. (ANI)

