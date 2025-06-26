Ranchi, Jun 26 (PTI) Taking a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said the former Bihar chief minister is dreaming of returning to power in the state, even as he struggles to manage his family affairs.

Singh claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the government again in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Lalu Prasad is seeing ‘Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne' of winning Bihar polls. The reality is that he can't even manage his own family. One of his sons has revolted. In the coming days, the NDA will again form the government in the state under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Singh told reporters here.

Singh was here to participate in a mock parliament session organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

Later addressing media persons, Singh alleged that democracy was murdered by the Congress during the Emergency.

He also accused the Jharkhand government of patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"Jharkhand is sitting on a heap of explosives, and that is Bangladeshi infiltrators. While infiltrators are being identified across the country, they are being welcomed in Jharkhand," Singh alleged.

He claimed that the state's tribal population was declining rapidly.

"There is no identity of Jharkhand without tribals. Today's youths have to launch a movement to save the tribals and Jharkhand's existence," he added.

Singh also urged the state government to implement Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, commonly known as the PESA Act, at the earliest.

The PESA Act, which recognises the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas, was enacted in 1996. The law is yet to be implemented in the state.

