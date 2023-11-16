Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, on Thursday arrived in Kolkata on a personal visit.

When asked at the airport whether they will be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC boss Mamata Banerjee, Yadav said, "Will let you know..

A local RJD leader said the two top leaders of the party are in the city on a “personal visit”.

The RJD leaders may hold a courtesy meeting with the TMC chief or national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, considered number 2 in the party, on Friday, but nothing has been finalised till late Thursday evening, sources in the Trinamool Congress said.

Both the RJD and the TMC are constituents of the multi-party INDIA bloc formed to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata Banerjee shares a very cordial relationship with Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav.

