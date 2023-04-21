Gopeshwar (U'Khand), Apr 21 (PTI) A landslide triggered by snowfall and rain has blocked the Badrinath national highway at Hanuman Chatti, the district administration said on Friday.

Also Read | Alvida Jumma 2023: Security Beefed Up at Mosques Across Uttar Pradesh for ‘Jumat-Ul-Vida’ Prayers on Last Friday of Ramzan Ahead of Eid Ul Fitr.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing the rubble that accumulated on the highway at Hanuman Chatti, about 10 km from the Himalayan temple, due to the landslide on Thursday evening.

The Badrinath shrine is scheduled to reopen for devotees on April 27.

Also Read | Layoffs Hit Open: Neo-Banking Startup Lays Off 47 Employees, Founders Take 50% Pay Cut As Company Looks to Optimise Operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)