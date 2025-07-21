Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) A landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving at least four pilgrims injured, officials said.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rains which lashed Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills, they said.

The incident occurred around 8.50 am at Gulshan Ka Langar near Banganga, the starting point for the yatra where mostly pony riders gather along the old track.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and four trapped pilgrims were rescued and evacuated to hospital, the officials said.

Rescue operation was underway when last reports came in.

