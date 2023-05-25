Lahaul and Spiti: A landslide was reported in the village Tholong in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti district which triggered the blockage of a road for traffic movement, officials said on Thursday. No loss of life was reported till the filing of this report.

The area falls under the Keylong police station. "DEOC Lahaul Spiti informed us an incident of Landslide occurred at SKTT Route Village Tholong District Lahaul Spiti, due to which road has been blocked for traffic movement. Information has been informed to the BRO 94RCC for clearance of route," State Emergency Operation Centre said in a statement. Caught on Camera: Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur Shuts National Highway 5, No Major Accident Reported (Video).

Further details are awaited from the field. On May 6, a massive landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district leading to an extended jam in the area, police said. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mandi Sagar Chander, the landslide had happened 5 km away from Mandi and is one of the biggest landslides in the area.

A massive landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district leading to a long jam in the area, police said. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mandi Sagar Chander, the landslide happened 5 km away from Mandi and is one of the biggest landslides in the area. Himachal Pradesh: Landslide at Tangling Tehsil Kalpa in Kinnaur; No Casualties Reported.

"We diverted all the light motor vehicles. There was a jam of around 700-800 vehicles," ASP had said while talking to ANI. "This landslide happened at 1:00 am on May 5. There were no casualties reported," ASP Chander had added. Last month, a landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Tangling Tehsil Kalpa, Kinnaur district, leading to damage to the apple plants of the gardeners.

"An incident of Landslide occurred at Tangling Tehsil Kalpa District Kinnaur. In this incident, there has been a huge loss to the apple plants of the gardeners, due to the darkness of the night; it is not known how much damage has been done," District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC), Kinnaur had said in a statement.

According to the officials, no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the incident. "A police team and Local Pradhan on the sport no human loss and other loss reported," DEOC had said.

