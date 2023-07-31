Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): Chungi Badethi tunnel on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi, is facing a threat of getting damaged following landslides around the area, leaving authorities concerned.

Following the landslide, District Disaster Management Officer, Devendra Patwal said that the officials of the concerned executive body have been informed regarding the tunnel's safety.

Also Read | ITR Filing Last Date Today: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide on How to File Your Income Tax Return Online as Deadline Nears.

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), had constructed a road protection gallery on the highway three years ago spending around 28 crores, which is 310 meters long, 10 meters wide and 11 meters high.

Earlier, Traffic was suspended at a number of places along the Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway on Saturday morning due to constant rainfall in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, an official said.

Also Read | Firing at Jaipur-Mumbai Express: RPF Constable Chetan Kumar Shoots Dead In-Charge ASI Tikam Ram, Three Passengers Inside Train; Caught by GRP While Fleeing the Spot.

District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said that the traffic on the Gangotri and Yamunotri national highways came to a standstill for traffic as a result of persistent showers in the region.

"The Gangotri Highway is closed at Sunagar and Swarigad, while the Yamunotri Highway is closed at Dabarkot, Syanachatti and several other places," stated the District Disaster Management Officer.

According to the District Disaster Management Officer, the Dhasadaa village of the Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi district is in danger of a major landslide.

"A major landslide is likely to occur in the Dhasadaa village of the Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi district. The village at this location is losing ground on a daily basis," said Officer Patwal.

The Official further said that a designated team will be appointed to look into the situation of the landslide in the village. We will send a team into the village to examine the situation of the landslide, said the District Disaster Management Official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)